Mendon Fire Department to hold fundraiser for new tanker truck

QUINCY (WGEM) - You can help a local fire department replace a decades-old vehicle.

The Mendon Fire Department will hold a fundraiser to buy a new tanker truck, used to supply water at fire scenes.

The one they have now dates back to the late 1980s.

The volunteer firefighters will host their second Fire Fest at the Adams County Fairgrounds this Saturday.

Chief Robert Simmons said he hopes to make more than the $16,000 raised last year.

“We wanna just upgrade more reliability just a better piece of equipment for responding to these fires,” Simmons said.

There’s no charge to enter and events starts at 10:00 a.m.

Schedule:

10 a.m. - Trap shoot, organized by the Mendon Unity Trap Team, food stands open

11 a.m. - Bags Signup, bounce house opens

12 p.m. - Bags tournament begins (Blind draw tournament, no partner needed), beer garden opens

4 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Craig Corzatt Music

8 p.m. - Live auction and bounce house close

8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. - Live music from Staggard

