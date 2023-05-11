Motorcycle driver in serious condition following crash in Edina

EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) - An 18-year-old male from Edina, Missouri, was Life-Flighted to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia late Wednesday afternoon following a car versus off-road motorcycle crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Police reported the male was struck by a car near the intersection of North First and East Smallwood streets in Edina.

According to police, the collision occurred at 4:40 p.m. when the 16-year-old driver of a 2012 Nissan Altima was heading west on East Smallwood and pulled into the path of the 2004 Honda 250 off-road motorcycle, which was heading north on First Street.

The MSHP crash report stated the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and was in serious condition

