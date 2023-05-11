New drug could slow the effects of Alzheimer’s

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s hard for families who have a member living with Alzheimer’s watch as the disease slowly deteriorates their loved ones mind.

Trials for a new drug though, show it can help slow down that process.

The new drug, from Eli Lily still needs FDA approval and is going through testing trials. Dr. Daniel Kimple at Quincy Medical Group said the drug targets the proteins in Alzheimer’s that eat away at the patients mind.

The trials found the drug slows the effects of Alzheimer’s effects on the brain. Kimple said with Alzheimer’s you can slowly see the loss of a loved one’s memory in front of you. He said this drug can help make a difference, but as of now it’s still in the trial phase.

“These are at least this time likely to be allotted for certain patient groups so these are people with mild loss of memory and not necessarily all comers of people suffering with memory loss, and that’s important to note,” Kimple said.

He said the studies looked for people with early onset Alzheimer’s, who had the proteins. He said it’ll take time and people will have to be properly screened before they can be given these drugs.

He said it can make a difference for families and caregivers.

West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging Caregiver and Engagement Specialist Chris Spohr said it’s a 24 hour job to care for someone living with Alzheimer’s. She said it can be exhausting and stressful work for caregivers and family members.

Carol Wells said her mother suffers from late stage Alzheimer’s, and her father passed away from Alzheimer’s as well. She said it’s not just memory loss she deals with, as her mother needs to be cued to eat, get dressed, walk, or do other tasks. She said it can be hard to watch.

“To see them, how they were, when they were, energetic and able to take care of themselves, to basically go into a portion that’s almost like a zombie-like vegetative state where they just look at you and they don’t know who you are, they don’t know where they are,” Wells said.

They said if, approved, the drug would be very useful to families. Wells said it could have helped prolong the life of her father, and even though her mother’s in the late stages of the disease, it could help other families by prolonging their lives, and leading to a better quality of life.

She said it could allow them to be able to do tasks like walk by themselves without assistance, or do other tasks without getting frustrated.

For those interested in information or advice on caregiving you can Chris Spohr at (217) 223-7904 ext: 170 or email her at chrisspohr@wcian.org

Also, the Senior Center is hosting a Living With Alzheimer’s series on May 15 and May 22 from 10am to 12pm, you can call (217) 223-5700 to register but walk ins are also welcome.

