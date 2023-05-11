Phone scam poses as Adams County Sheriff’s Department

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has received multiple reports of someone posing as an employee of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer tells people that they have an arrest warrant out and that they need to post bond.

The scammer sent an HR code for the victim to pay, which was discovered to be connected to a Bitcoin machine.

Officials at the Sheriffs Department remind the public to be careful what information you give over the phone.

“I wouldn’t provide them with any information, just be aware what you are giving them‚” said Deputy Chief Patrick Frazier of Adams County Sheriff’s Department. “If you are suspicious of a call, you can always tell them you will call them back, hang up and let us know about it, so we can see if it is something we are receiving other calls on or if it is a scam we know they are trying to pull.”

Officials said that no one has fell victim to the scam yet.

If you believe you have encountered a telephone scam you can call the Sheriff’s Department at 217-277-2200.

