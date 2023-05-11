Phone scam poses as Adams County Sheriff’s Department

Phone scam
Phone scam(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Hunter Willis
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has received multiple reports of someone posing as an employee of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer tells people that they have an arrest warrant out and that they need to post bond.

The scammer sent an HR code for the victim to pay, which was discovered to be connected to a Bitcoin machine.

Officials at the Sheriffs Department remind the public to be careful what information you give over the phone.

“I wouldn’t provide them with any information, just be aware what you are giving them‚” said Deputy Chief Patrick Frazier of Adams County Sheriff’s Department. “If you are suspicious of a call, you can always tell them you will call them back, hang up and let us know about it, so we can see if it is something we are receiving other calls on or if it is a scam we know they are trying to pull.”

Officials said that no one has fell victim to the scam yet.

If you believe you have encountered a telephone scam you can call the Sheriff’s Department at 217-277-2200.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hampshire Fire
Fire destroys Quincy home
Vehicle Crashed into Business
Vehicle crashed into Business
Dailean Millner-Williams
Quincy man who rammed occupied vehicle takes plea deal
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Teenager injured in Route P traffic crash
Oscar Herrera
Search of WIU dorm room results in child porn arrest

Latest News

The volunteer firefighters will host their second Fire Fest at the Adams County Fairgrounds...
Mendon Fire Department to hold fundraiser for new tanker truck
Every three months, Bella Ease partners with Open Hands Food Pantry and Lutheran Church of St....
Bella Ease to hold Community Give Back event
QHS spring play
Quincy High School to put on spring play
Volunteer fire departments look for more staff
Volunteer fire departments look for more staff