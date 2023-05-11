Quincy High School to put on spring play

QHS spring play
QHS spring play(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy High School Theater will host Lizzie Borden Of Fall River, a drama taking place in 1892.

The play will begin at 7 p.m., May 11 through May 13, and lasts 75 minutes.

A total of 36 students will be participating in the play with 21 students in technical crew and 15 students being showcased on stage.

”I love getting the opportunity to show them off to the public, not only to become storytellers, but also because it inspires the younger generation to get involved especially when they get here to the high school,” said Meghan Buckley, Theater Director at QHS.

Tickets prices are $8 for students and $12 for adults.

You can buy your tickets at the door or you can find them here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hampshire Fire
Fire destroys Quincy home
Vehicle Crashed into Business
Vehicle crashed into Business
Dailean Millner-Williams
Quincy man who rammed occupied vehicle takes plea deal
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Teenager injured in Route P traffic crash
Oscar Herrera
Search of WIU dorm room results in child porn arrest

Latest News

The volunteer firefighters will host their second Fire Fest at the Adams County Fairgrounds...
Mendon Fire Department to hold fundraiser for new tanker truck
Every three months, Bella Ease partners with Open Hands Food Pantry and Lutheran Church of St....
Bella Ease to hold Community Give Back event
Phone scam
Phone scam poses as Adams County Sheriff’s Department
Volunteer fire departments look for more staff
Volunteer fire departments look for more staff