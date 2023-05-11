Quincy High School to put on spring play

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy High School Theater will host Lizzie Borden Of Fall River, a drama taking place in 1892.

The play will begin at 7 p.m., May 11 through May 13, and lasts 75 minutes.

A total of 36 students will be participating in the play with 21 students in technical crew and 15 students being showcased on stage.

”I love getting the opportunity to show them off to the public, not only to become storytellers, but also because it inspires the younger generation to get involved especially when they get here to the high school,” said Meghan Buckley, Theater Director at QHS.

Tickets prices are $8 for students and $12 for adults.

You can buy your tickets at the door or you can find them here.

