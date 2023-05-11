Quincy teacher wins Golden Apple

By Natalie Will
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Joann Ellerman of Quincy’s St. Dominic School was awarded the WGEM Golden Apple Award for May.

Ellerman has spent her entire 32-year career as a fifth-grade teacher at St. Dominic. She says she loves to watch her students learn and grow.

“Even when you teach them something at the beginning of the year and they don’t get it, but later on in the year all of a sudden they are like hey, Mrs. Ellerman you know if you just do this,” Ellerman said. “Then I’ll say isn’t that what we talked about in the beginning? Oh yeah. And, they finally have the ah-ha moment.”

Ellerman says fifth grade fits her perfectly.

“I love the fifth-grade level, I love the kids. It’s always just new and challenging things every year, ” Ellerman said. “They have lots of changes, but they are not quite the middle school age to where they really want all the independence. They still kind of need me, which is a good feeling.”

A group of fifth-grade girls nominated Ellerman for the Golden Apple Award. They say her approach helps them succeed.

“She talks to us like adults, so we feel special when working with her, so she pushes us the extra mile,” fifth-grader Addison Weiman said.

“She pushes us to meet our goals and she helps us a lot to get there,” fifth-grade student Ava Beck said.

Ellerman teaches Addison Weiman. She also taught her mom. Penny Weiman says 26 years later, Ellerman continues to show the same love and dedication to her students.

“Mrs. Ellerman is a warm teacher. She’s always looking around to make sure everybody is on the right track, learning. She wants the best for her students and she wants to see them succeed,” Penny Weiman said.

As generations of fifth graders pass through her classroom, Ellerman says some things don’t change.

“There’s been many changes in programs and different things, but it’s still the same. They are still kids and they still just want to be heard and want to be loved, and that’s what we do,” Ellerman said.

