Sny Island Levee and Drainage District superintendent retiring

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - For the first time in nearly 30 years, a local levee drainage district needs a new superintendent.

The Sny Island Levee Drainage District protects more than 100,000 acres of farmland, and small towns across parts of Adams, Pike and Calhoun counties.

Superintendent Mike Reed has watched over the levees and pumps since 1995 and will retire around the end of the month.

His tenure has overseen the cleanup following the flood of ‘93, along with high water responses in 2008 and 2019.

He said he has learned a lot of the years.

“You have to be vigilant in terms of, you know, it used to be you’d only be concerned about river flooding in the spring of the year and that’s not necessarily the case,” Reed said. “The levees reached the Sny in 1993 at the end of July.”

Another important aspect of the job, according to Reed, was continuing to keep up with regulatory changes coming from both Springfield and Washington D.C.

Reed said he has thought about retiring for quite some time, but he wanted ongoing projects to be finished first.

“I wanted to be around until the new pump stations were finished,” Reed said. “I wanted to see that through, and our new pump stations are operable, and we have been running them.”

He said he has enjoyed his time at the drainage district throughout the last 28 years, but he felt now is the time to move on.

“I’ve been here a long time. I’ve enjoyed it. I grew up in this area, I grew up in Hull. I’m from the area,” Reed said. “So, it was really gratifying to be able to come down here and to be able to work for the drainage district and to be a part of it for so many years.”

He said he may stay on past the end of the month to help with the transition to a new superintendent.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.