Still unseasonably warm, with the chance for a little rain

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures are very pleasant again this morning, as we are mainly in the 60s. Winds are light at about 5 - 10 mph out of the southeast. Clouds continue to gradually build into the Tri-States, so today will shape up mostly cloudy.

A weak stationary front is draped across west and southwest Missouri. Through the day, this front will move northward towards us. As a result, warm and moist air will begin moving into the Tri-States. This will lead to periods of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through the day. However, plenty of dry time is expected. Daytime highs will not be as warm as yesterday, but still unseasonably warm for this time of year. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight a warm front will move northward through our area. As it gradually clears the area through the night and into early tomorrow morning, the rain showers will clear out from the south to the north. Therefore, some areas of the Tri-States could still have some rain early tomorrow morning, before it clears out. After the warm front passes, warmer air and more moisture will arrive. Due to the warmer air streaming in, I am expecting warmer temperatures as we will climb back into the low 80s. Due to the increase in moisture, dew points will rise into the mid 60s making it feel a little more humid. Unfortunately, those two factors will also lead to an increase in instability (fuel for thunderstorms). There are a few questions for tomorrow’s thunderstorms chances though. Just how much instability will there be? Will the cap (lid) on the atmosphere remain in place? If we can get enough instability and if the cap breaks, some isolated (a few to a couple) thunderstorms would be possible. The chance of storms would diminish into the evening/nighttime hours.

