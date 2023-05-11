Still unseasonably warm, with the chance for a little rain

Today will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a little rain.
Today will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a little rain.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures are very pleasant again this morning, as we are mainly in the 60s. Winds are light at about 5 - 10 mph out of the southeast. Clouds continue to gradually build into the Tri-States, so today will shape up mostly cloudy.

A weak stationary front is draped across west and southwest Missouri. Through the day, this front will move northward towards us. As a result, warm and moist air will begin moving into the Tri-States. This will lead to periods of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through the day. However, plenty of dry time is expected. Daytime highs will not be as warm as yesterday, but still unseasonably warm for this time of year. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight a warm front will move northward through our area. As it gradually clears the area through the night and into early tomorrow morning, the rain showers will clear out from the south to the north. Therefore, some areas of the Tri-States could still have some rain early tomorrow morning, before it clears out. After the warm front passes, warmer air and more moisture will arrive. Due to the warmer air streaming in, I am expecting warmer temperatures as we will climb back into the low 80s. Due to the increase in moisture, dew points will rise into the mid 60s making it feel a little more humid. Unfortunately, those two factors will also lead to an increase in instability (fuel for thunderstorms). There are a few questions for tomorrow’s thunderstorms chances though. Just how much instability will there be? Will the cap (lid) on the atmosphere remain in place? If we can get enough instability and if the cap breaks, some isolated (a few to a couple) thunderstorms would be possible. The chance of storms would diminish into the evening/nighttime hours.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Herrera
Search of WIU dorm room results in child porn arrest
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Teenager injured in Route P traffic crash
Hampshire Fire
Fire destroys Quincy home
Mayfest Preview
First Mayfest set for this weekend
The Hansen siblings are the first set of quadruplets to graduate at the same time from the...
Quadruplets graduate from the same college at the same time

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
Isolated to scattered showers on Thursday
Much needed rain coming
We will have slowly increasing clouds today, but it will still be a great day to get outside.
Gradually increasing clouds and a little warmer
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Morning