We could use some rain

By Brian Inman
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Severe Threat Friday is low but not out of the question
QUINCY (WGEM) - We will have some rain showers in a couple of isolated thunderstorms that move through the Tri-State area through the early morning hours. Those showers and thunderstorms move from the southwest to the northeast. It appears as if our best chances for rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be in the early morning hours of Friday. Severe weather does not look like it is in the cards for us through Friday morning. However, there is the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Friday, and the most likely time would be between 3 PM to 9 PM. If any severe storms develop the threat would be for hail up to 1 inch in diameter and wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour in the strongest of the storms. This severe threat is conditional and they may not form at all.

The latest Drought Monitor is not looking good
We could use some rain. The latest drought monitor has most of the area west of the Mississippi River in some form of drought. East of the Mississippi is abnormally dry to moderate drought with the exception of McDonough County which has had ample moisture so far this spring.

