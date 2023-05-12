Adams County to receive opioid settlement funds to help with ongoing crisis

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County will get several millions of dollars in national opioid settlement money.

Large pharma companies, Walgreens and Walmart, will make payments after a lawsuit found them partially responsible for the opioid crisis.

Total settlement formulas are still being determined for communities, but Adams County Health Department officials said they expect $2 million to $4 million over the next decade.

Public Health Administrator, Jerrod Welch, said health department and county officials will work together to form a team that will collect data across the county and figure out where resources are needed.

He said intervention is top priority.

“We see a lot of people enter, unfortunately, enter the legal system before interventions really get in place to help them,” Welch said. “And one of the big goals of this will be to try to access those people earlier before they get into the legal structure and try to help them before they get in trouble, essentially.”

Welch said the first step in determining how exactly the money will be used is hiring an opioid focused health educator.

He hopes the Adams County Health Department is able to hire that person within the next few months.

