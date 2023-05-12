Adams County to receive opioid settlement funds to help with ongoing crisis

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County will get several millions of dollars in national opioid settlement money.

Large pharma companies, Walgreens and Walmart, will make payments after a lawsuit found them partially responsible for the opioid crisis.

Total settlement formulas are still being determined for communities, but Adams County Health Department officials said they expect $2 million to $4 million over the next decade.

Public Health Administrator, Jerrod Welch, said health department and county officials will work together to form a team that will collect data across the county and figure out where resources are needed.

He said intervention is top priority.

“We see a lot of people enter, unfortunately, enter the legal system before interventions really get in place to help them,” Welch said. “And one of the big goals of this will be to try to access those people earlier before they get into the legal structure and try to help them before they get in trouble, essentially.”

Welch said the first step in determining how exactly the money will be used is hiring an opioid focused health educator.

He hopes the Adams County Health Department is able to hire that person within the next few months.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Herrera
Search of WIU dorm room results in child porn arrest
Timothy Bliefnick, right, confers with his attorney, Casey Schnack, during a pretrial hearing...
Bliefnick trial remains on schedule for May 22
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Teenager injured in Route P traffic crash
Hampshire Fire
Fire destroys Quincy home

Latest News

Adams County to receive opioid settlement funds to help with ongoing crisis
Adams County to receive opioid settlement funds to help with ongoing crisis
A Quincy organization, that provides weekend meals for kids, plans to expand the program into...
KidzPacks and Quincy Public Library collect donations for summer meal program
One of the activities at the event was a farm animal petting zoo.
Over 200 first graders learn about agriculture
Over 200 first graders learn about agriculture
Over 200 first graders learn about agriculture