Blessing-Rieman College holds 2023 commencement ceremony
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences held its May graduation ceremony Friday afternoon.
The ceremony was held at The Crossing where 41 students graduated with various degrees.
Officials said a majority of the students have jobs lined up working for Blessing following graduation.
“I think we are truly blessed as a college to be able to educate young people for the tomorrow of our health care needs,” said Blessing-Rieman College President/CEO Brenda Beshears.
Beshears also said she is proud of this graduating class and is sad to see them go.
