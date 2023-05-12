Blessing-Rieman College holds 2023 commencement ceremony

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences held its May graduation ceremony Friday afternoon.

The ceremony was held at The Crossing where 41 students graduated with various degrees.

Officials said a majority of the students have jobs lined up working for Blessing following graduation.

“I think we are truly blessed as a college to be able to educate young people for the tomorrow of our health care needs,” said Blessing-Rieman College President/CEO Brenda Beshears.

Beshears also said she is proud of this graduating class and is sad to see them go.

