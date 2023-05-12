Firefighters say candle started early morning house fire

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy firefighters said a candle was to blame for a house fire early Friday morning.

Fire Chief Bernard Vahlkamp said in a statement early Friday morning that crews were called at 1:29 a.m. to the home at 2024 Chestnut Street.

The Quincy Fire Department responded to a report of smoke and visible flames coming from a home. According to Vahlkamp, all occupants were out of the house prior to QFD’s arrival.

The first QFD crew arrived on the scene around 1:32 a.m. and saw that the house was filled with smoke. The crew took a water-filled fire extinguisher to the kitchen and found all but a little fire already extinguished. They extinguished the remaining fire which was on top of the electric stove and in the adjacent cabinet. The second crew arrived and staged by the fire in case a water supply was needed and the third crew set up a fan to remove smoke from the residence. The breaker to the stove was shut off as a precaution.

One of the occupants reported that they noticed the smoke and traced it to the kitchen. They observed the upper cabinet to the right of the stove on fire. They filled a ceramic bowl with water and dowsed the fire and then called 911. When all the smoke had cleared from the house, the last crew left the scene at 2:44 a.m.

One occupant reported a minor burn to the knee but refused any treatment. None of the firefighters reported injuries.

The fire was contained to the kitchen, with fire damage to the electric stove, microwave above it and the adjacent cabinet. There was smoke damage throughout the entire house. The house had no working smoke detectors.

The fire originated on the right rear burner of the stove, which had a jar candle on it. The fire is labeled as undetermined, being caused either by a malfunction or by accidentally turning that burner on.

The fire department had 10 members on the scene from two engines, a quint and the Assistant Chief to fight the fire.

Vahlhamp said to remember to check your smoke detectors monthly to be sure they are in good working order.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.