Great River Honor Flight visits the White House

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Great River Honor Flight took off on its 64th mission on Thursday, which included a memorable trip to the White House.

On Monday, the White House notified the organization they would like to host the entire group of 28 veterans and 28 guardians on Thursday for a tour as part of the 50th Vietnam Commemoration Event.

According to organizers, 24 of the 28 veterans served in Vietnam.

The veterans visited the Vietnam Wall, Korea and Lincoln Memorials, the WWII Memorial, the Iwo Jima Memorial and the Arlington National Cemetery to see the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

In total, the Great River Honor Flight has taken 2,066 veterans to Washington D.C. since 2009.

