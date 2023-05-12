KidzPacks and Quincy Public Library collect donations for summer meal program

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy organization, that provides weekend meals for kids plans to expand the program into the summer, but volunteers are still needed to help.

In 2020, due to the pandemic, volunteers with KidzPacks provided meals over the summer and on the weekends for children receiving free or reduced lunch.

Then they went back to only the school year, but hope to do both again, with help from the community.

Mike Crist has more than 40 years of experience working with kids in the Quincy Public Schools District.

As a former coach and principal, he’s noticed an increased number of students needing help getting meals every day.

“Even when I was still a principal, there was a general increase in the free and reduced lunches that we were getting throughout the city of Quincy,” Crist said.

Crist said, when children come to school with an empty stomach, they’re unable to focus on their school work, which can lead to lower grades or bad behavior.

“You’re not ready to learn, a lot of times the kids that come in hungry are also the ones that didn’t get enough sleep, they sleep the first couple hours of school,” Crist said.

That’s why he volunteers to help the KidzPacks crew prepare more than 1,000 bags for kids to take home on the weekend.

“A lot of kids go home and go hungry over the weekend and that should never, ever happen,” Crist said.

Kidzpacks Director, Jessica Dedert, said the weekend backpack food program serves early childhood through fifth grade students.

She said, excluding the pandemic in 2020, this is the first year the program will extend past the end of the school year.

“It costs at least $3 per child per weekend, we serve 1,040 students, so it is quite a large undertaking and we just honestly didn’t have the funds in previous years to be able to provide anything over the summers,” Dedert said.

They will hold a food drive until May 31, so the kids can get the nutrition they need when school is out.

“Even if it’s just one thing when you go to the grocery store and you pick up an extra thing of peanut butter crackers or an extra box of granola bars, that really goes a long way to food stability for students,” Dedert said. “There’s a lot of stress in our community with food insecurity and just children should not have to bear the weight of that.”

Dedert asks if you do buy items to donate to the food drive, avoid canned goods.

She asks for items like microwavable macaroni and cheese/noodles, applesauce pouches or anything individually wrapped.

You can drop off donations at the Quincy Public Library until the end of May.

Dedert said all QPS students who qualify for free or reduced lunch are automatically signed up to receive a food back, unless parents ask not to receive them.

The KidzPacks program needs volunteers.

Call (217)440-9634 or click here to find out how you can help.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.