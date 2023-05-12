Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger food drive taking place in Hannibal

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Saturday, the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger food drive is taking place in Hannibal.

Letter carriers will be picking up non-perishable food items from residents’ mailboxes. With the help of United Way, the food will be donated to local pantries and food banks.

The national event aims to supply food banks with the means to distribute food to people in the community who are in need.

All cans, boxes and packets will stay local and go to people who need it.

US Postal Service officials said they take pride in being a part of this food drive to give back to the community they serve.

“It’s one part of my job where I know that I’m doing the most good.” said United States Postal Service letter carrier Thomas Stinson. “I mean what’s the greater thing to give human dignity to people where they can get food. It’s something that we all have the pleasure of being privileged to have a job, to pick up food for people that otherwise cannot and I can’t think of anything more important.”

Make sure all items donated are non-perishable and are not in glass containers. The donations will be picked up on your carriers normal route.

