Local doctors react to new RSV vaccine

MACOMB (WGEM) - Local doctors say they are excited about the new Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the world’s first vaccination in the fight against RSV, which can cause severe respiratory infections.

The vaccine, called Arexvy, is manufactured by a British pharmaceutical company known as GSK.

Dr. Edwin Card, chief medical officer at McDonough District Hospital, said most RSV infections are mild, but severe infections are more likely in the young and old.

“Between 60,000 and 160,000 people over 65 get RSV per year, and of those, 6,000 to 10,000 actually may die from it,” Dr. Card said.

He said this vaccine will specifically target older adults.

“It’s really to protect those of us over 65, people with significant lung disease, whether it be COPD or Asthma, people with heart disease such as Congestive Heart Failure and people whose immune systems may be compromised,” Dr. Card said.

He said a lot of work goes into researching and producing these vaccines, so they are safe and help protect against severe disease.

“We started using them in the 1700′s using cowpox to prevent smallpox. They have been a reason for the significant improvement against child mortality. They have been shown to be very safe,” Dr. Card said. “They don’t cause Autism; they don’t compromise the immune system. They really are one of the great advancements of medicine.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still needs to give the vaccine its official approval before a public release. That approval meeting is expected to occur this summer.

You can find more information about RSV from the CDC here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.