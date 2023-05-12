Low Storm Chances Linger into the Weekend

Shower and storm chances will linger through the weekend, with a low chance of some strong storms Saturday night.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A strong area of low pressure is moving into the upper Midwest, keeping storm chances in the forecast. With southerly flow continuing, warm and humid air will stay in place through the overnight hours and into the day on Saturday. An isolated shower or storm will be possible throughout this timeframe as well. Saturday afternoon will feature some dry time with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80′s. Combined with the humidity, it will feel much like summer on Saturday.

Saturday evening and overnight there will be a risk for strong to severe storms, especially across the Northern tier of counties. There is only a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather, but that could increase. Gusty winds and an isolated tornado will be the main threats. A few isolated storms may follow Sunday afternoon along a cold front, but much of the day will be dry with highs near 80. Conditions calm through the next work week with highs in the 70′s and partly cloudy skies.

