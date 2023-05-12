Over 200 first graders learn about agriculture

By Logan Williams
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Over two hundred Hancock County first graders got to escape the classroom while learning about agriculture Thursday morning.

The Hancock County Farm Bureau’s annual Down on the Farm event featured several different stations for kids.

Students got to learn about and explore tractors, pet farm animals, learn about pollinators, explore a stream bed and more.

Hancock County Farm Bureau manager Libbie Pollock said a lot of teamwork and preparation went into making the event fun, successful and educational.

“It’s a community effort,” Pollock said. “We have a lot of volunteers here helping us today from different organizations around town, our board of directors, our women’s committee, it takes a team to make this happen.”

Farm Bureau President Bryan Stevens said kids were having a blast throughout the morning.

“The kids love it. I’ve been helping with the tractors, the kids get on there and some of them are just wide-eyed and say, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s so big,’ and of course the horses are a big draw too and the petting zoo,” Stevens said.

He said even though Hancock County is a rural county, many kids still do not get hands on agricultural experience, so they want to provide that.

Stevens said he is thankful to all of the teachers that took their classes on this field trip.

Both Stevens and Pollock said they look forward to hosting the event once again next spring.

