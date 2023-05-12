Quincy strip mall update

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you pass by the strip mall on 30th and Broadway, you may notice work underway to prepare the strip mall, and a new outlet building for new stores to move in.

Supply chain issues have delayed the progress of some buildings.

Developer Tom Marx of Marx Commercial Development Company said they are nearly done with the exterior work. He said they still need some railing and have some painting to do on the exterior. He said one of their tenants is setting up, while the other two are getting prepared. However, they ran into some trouble with the larger building.

“We are having some supply chain issues with delay on HVAC units, electric meters, electric panels, we are waiting on those particular items to get the spaces ready for the tenants moving in there,” Marx said.

He said they ordered them months ago, and they have no word on when they’ll arrive. Until those supplies arrive, they aren’t able to finish the work inside so the tenant can do their work inside. He said they are also awaiting some exterior panels for the outlet building.

Marx said they have planned and carved out the spaces where they’ll put in the HVACS and other electrical systems so when they do arrive, they can install them so their tenant can get to work preparing their business.

He said the tenants are patient while they wait for those materials to come in.

“It’s the same situation everywhere, with these companies moving into other facilities, that’s kind of a hold pattern until those items come in, we can put into place,” Marx said.

He said the outlet building should be open in a month.

As for the strip mall building connected to the CVS he thinks it might be closer to the third quarter.

