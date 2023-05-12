Road closures planned for Bridge the Gap to Health race

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Bridge the Gap to Health race returns Saturday, May 13 for its 23rd year. That means roads will be closed or reduced to one lane around Quincy.

This year’s route takes runners over the Bayview and Memorial Bridge, and back again.

Lane and road closures run from 4 a.m. to noon, including;

Front St. from Jersey to Broadway

Bonansinga from Cedar to Broadway

2nd St. from Maine to Cedar

Broadway from 3rd to Bonansinga

Vermont from 3rd to Front St.

and Hampshire from 3rd to Front St.

Construction kept the race off the Mississippi River bridges last year, when it wound through Bicentennial Park the Bill Klinger Trail and other smaller bridges throughout the city.

More than 700 runners participated in the race last year and raised more than $53,000 for YWCA Quincy.

