Teen making history by graduating high school at 15 years old

Lexie Jones is graduating high school at the age of 15. (Source: WBRC)
By Aajene Robinson and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A 15-year-old high school student in Alabama is making history as the youngest to become valedictorian and graduate.

WBRC reports that Lexie Jones is a student at Thompson High School who will be going to the University of Alabama in the fall.

Jones said she skipped kindergarten, but it wasn’t until last year after speaking with her counselor that she realized she could graduate early.

“I just kind of took that opportunity, but it wasn’t something I ever planned on doing,” she said.

But now that she has, Jones said she is excited to get her future started.

“I’m not as nervous as I used to be, I’m kind of more excited now. It’s like a new chapter and I’m just excited to see what comes next for my future,” she said.

With graduation approaching, Jones said her last weeks of high school have been busy.

“These last few weeks have kind of been more stressful than others,” she said. “It’s been a little bit more studying, but out of school, I have been seeing my friends more.”

Jones said for those who are also thinking about graduating early that it’s important to make time for yourself.

The 15-year-old said she will be majoring in marketing when attending Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Herrera
Search of WIU dorm room results in child porn arrest
Timothy Bliefnick, right, confers with his attorney, Casey Schnack, during a pretrial hearing...
Bliefnick trial remains on schedule for May 22
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Teenager injured in Route P traffic crash
Hampshire Fire
Fire destroys Quincy home

Latest News

Adams County to receive opioid settlement funds to help with ongoing crisis
Adams County to receive opioid settlement funds to help with ongoing crisis
Money will be used to form a team that will collect data across the county and determine what...
Adams County to receive opioid settlement funds to help with ongoing crisis
FILE - In this combination of photos, Dolly Parton appears at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame...
Lainey Wilson triumphs at Academy of Country Music Awards; Chris Stapleton wins top honor
A Quincy organization, that provides weekend meals for kids, plans to expand the program into...
KidzPacks and Quincy Public Library collect donations for summer meal program