Warmer today with more humidity

QUINCY (WGEM) - Happy Friday everyone! We are starting off the morning warm with temperatures in the 60s. We have cloudy skies as the overnight rain showers continue to pass through portions our area. Most of us are done with the rain for the morning, but the far northeastern tier still has some rain. Those showers are moving northeastward, gradually clearing out. By early afternoon, some showers and thunderstorms may redevelop just to our west. A few of those storms may pass through the Tri-States. I say a few, so that means most of us will miss out on the rain. For those that do end up with those hit or miss storms, they could produce some gusty winds and small hail. By this evening, any storms that develop should have cleared the area. Also into the evening hours, we should see decreasing clouds. As for temperatures, today will be warmer with highs in the low 80s. Dew points have risen into the mid 60s so you will notice an increase in humidity.

For much of tonight, we will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Lows will still be unseasonably warm in the 60s. Overnight though, clouds will begin to filter back into the region. There will be a line of showers and thunderstorms to our west, near Omaha, Nebraska, and Kansas City, Missouri. These storms will gradually make their way closer to us into the very early morning hours tomorrow. As they move closer, they look to be weakening. A few of those showers/storms may be able to make it here for tomorrow morning though. After those clear, the afternoon looks to be mostly cloudy with warmer highs in the upper 80s. Dew points will remain in the 60s so it will be humid again.

