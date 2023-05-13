71st Golden Deeds Award honors Jim Heckenkamp

By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - One local man who has quietly served his community has something to brag about.

On Friday afternoon, Jim Heckenkamp received recognition at the 71st annual Golden Deeds Award ceremony.

“I’m just thrilled to death by this opportunity,” Heckenkamp said. “I’m humbled by it.”

The Quincy Exchange Club’s 2023 Golden Deeds Award is an annual honorary award for members who quietly serve the community.

“I lie awake at night at think ‘gee, there is a lot of things that I have done.’ You forget them because over the years, you just do them,” Heckenkamp said.

Heckenkamp said he was a busy salesman in his earlier years. And really immersed himself into community service after his wife died 30 years ago.

“Any time anybody needed anything I was there,” Heckenkamp said. “Fortunately, my health has been good enough.”

In the Golden Book, there is a long list of Heckenkamp’s accomplishments, he delivered food to those in need for Meals on Wheels, donated to the Red Cross regularly and sporadically helped people with small things, like taking them to doctor’s appointments.

Club chairman Cullan Duke said this is the club’s highlight of the year.

“This is the oldest running program,” Duke said. “I think it started in 1919. It’s been a long time award.”

You can find previous recipients here.

