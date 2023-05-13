Bella Ease helps community by holding give back event

QUINCY (WGEM) -Bella Ease held a community give back on Friday offering food, hygiene and laundry products.

Anybody in the community could pick up items from 5 p.m. until 7p.m.

Bella Ease has held this give back every quarter since last October and this was the biggest one yet.

They partnered with ten local businesses and individuals.

”Any of these items, our families are in need, people are in need. So this really helps them stretch their money just a little bit farther. So this just gives them a little bit extra.” said Bella Ease Operations Manager Lori Deverger.

More information on how to donate in the future here.

