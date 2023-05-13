Bridge route returns for annual Bridge the Gap Race

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Saturday morning, racers finally had the chance to run bridge-to-bridge at the 2023 Bridge the Gap Race. The closure on Memorial Bridge and COVID restrictions rerouted the race over the last few years.

Proceeds from the Quincy Medical Group organized event go to a new recipient each year to “bridge the gap” in funding.

This was the second year in a row organizers chose nonprofit organization YWCA. Money will go toward housing assistance and more.

“As you can imagine, homelessness is terrible for your health,” said YWCA grant coordination director Amanda Erwin. “We’re able to use these funds to pay for our dental co-pays, vision co-pays, and mental health substance issues.”

Erwin said around 60 people in Quincy experience homelessness on any given night.

Last year, Bridge the Gap raised more than $50,000.

