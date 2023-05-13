First generation of cybersecurity students to graduate at Quincy University

QUINCY (WGEM) - Students at one Tri-State university will graduate on Saturday after getting help from a national grant.

At Quincy University, 13 students are currently enrolled in the new cybersecurity program, and four of those students will graduate.

The program was funded through a nationwide strengthening institution grant, which provided QU with cutting-edge software, a robotics lab and math success program.

Student Paden Lewis said he’s confident this curriculum prepared him for the in-demand field.

“We did attacks that other schools usually read about or look at a demonstration,” Lewis said. “But we actually perform these attacks which is awesome. We did that in computer network security one and in computer network security two.”

Lewis said he plans to pursue his master’s in cybersecurity and eventually land a job as an analyst or technician in the field.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.