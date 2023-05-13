First generation of cybersecurity students to graduate at Quincy University

By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Students at one Tri-State university will graduate on Saturday after getting help from a national grant.

At Quincy University, 13 students are currently enrolled in the new cybersecurity program, and four of those students will graduate.

The program was funded through a nationwide strengthening institution grant, which provided QU with cutting-edge software, a robotics lab and math success program.

Student Paden Lewis said he’s confident this curriculum prepared him for the in-demand field.

“We did attacks that other schools usually read about or look at a demonstration,” Lewis said. “But we actually perform these attacks which is awesome. We did that in computer network security one and in computer network security two.”

Lewis said he plans to pursue his master’s in cybersecurity and eventually land a job as an analyst or technician in the field.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strip mall update
Supply chain issues slow construction of Quincy strip mall
Timothy Bliefnick, right, confers with his attorney, Casey Schnack, during a pretrial hearing...
Bliefnick trial remains on schedule for May 22
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Oscar Herrera
Search of WIU dorm room results in child porn arrest
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank

Latest News

Bella Ease give back
Bella Ease helps community by holding give back event
First generation of cybersecurity students to graduate at Quincy University
First generation of cybersecurity students to graduate at Quincy University
Heckenkamp
71st Golden Deeds Award honors Jim Heckenkamp
71st Golden Deeds Award honors Jim Heckenkamp
71st Golden Deeds Award honors Jim Heckenkamp