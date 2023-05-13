Flower shops busy ahead of Mother’s Day

By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you haven’t picked out that special plant or floral arrangement for Mother’s Day, you still have a little time left.

Flower shops in the Tri-States were busier than usual on Friday.

Florists were putting together Mother’s Day orders for delivery and pickup.

They said last-minute orders might be a bit tougher to fill this year.

“People are coming in and picking stuff up, you know‚” said Griffen’s Flowers and Gifts Owner Bob Schluter. “Anything we’ve got made in the coolers. We’ve got some hanging baskets and pots that are left yet.”

Holtschlag Florist Owner Mike Ericson said his shop also does a lot of decorations for cemeteries, along with fresh flowers for Mother’s Day.

“Business has been great this year,” Ericson said. “We do a lot of the cut flowers for Mother’s Day for mothers. We do a lot of the decorating of the graves, too, for the cemeteries. So we cover both areas.”

Both shops will be open on Saturday, but both owners warn, if you are looking for a specific arrangement you might have to choose a different option.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strip mall update
Supply chain issues slow construction of Quincy strip mall
Timothy Bliefnick, right, confers with his attorney, Casey Schnack, during a pretrial hearing...
Bliefnick trial remains on schedule for May 22
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Oscar Herrera
Search of WIU dorm room results in child porn arrest
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank

Latest News

Bella Ease give back
Bella Ease helps community by holding give back event
Cyber Security
First generation of cybersecurity students to graduate at Quincy University
First generation of cybersecurity students to graduate at Quincy University
First generation of cybersecurity students to graduate at Quincy University
Heckenkamp
71st Golden Deeds Award honors Jim Heckenkamp