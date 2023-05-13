Flower shops busy ahead of Mother’s Day

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you haven’t picked out that special plant or floral arrangement for Mother’s Day, you still have a little time left.

Flower shops in the Tri-States were busier than usual on Friday.

Florists were putting together Mother’s Day orders for delivery and pickup.

They said last-minute orders might be a bit tougher to fill this year.

“People are coming in and picking stuff up, you know‚” said Griffen’s Flowers and Gifts Owner Bob Schluter. “Anything we’ve got made in the coolers. We’ve got some hanging baskets and pots that are left yet.”

Holtschlag Florist Owner Mike Ericson said his shop also does a lot of decorations for cemeteries, along with fresh flowers for Mother’s Day.

“Business has been great this year,” Ericson said. “We do a lot of the cut flowers for Mother’s Day for mothers. We do a lot of the decorating of the graves, too, for the cemeteries. So we cover both areas.”

Both shops will be open on Saturday, but both owners warn, if you are looking for a specific arrangement you might have to choose a different option.

