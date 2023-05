Deaths:

Kenneth “Ken” Harry Treaster Jr., age 83, of Quincy, died on May 12 at his home.

John Raymond “Jack” Whitaker, age 77, of Hannibal, died on May 12 at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia, Mo.

Births:

TJay Schafer & Stephanie Bauer, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

