Hundreds attend Quincy’s first Mayfest

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds attended a new event that celebrated German Heritage in Quincy on Saturday.

Owners at Dick Brothers Brewery partnered with Quincy Brewing Company to produce the first ever Mayfest.

It was a chance for people to sample different beers, enjoy food, and learn some German history in Quincy. This years Mayfest was in the remembrance of Ed Simbol

“What we really want to do is celebrate craft beer,” said organizer Joi Austin. “All of the craft breweries that are local to the area. So we’ve got a lot of people coming in from Illinois. And then of course we’ve got family activities, live music and a homebrew competition.”

Austin said they hope to make it an annual event. The event is going on until 10 p.m. on York Street between 9th and 10th Streets

