Increasing Severe Risk Saturday Afternoon and Evening

QUINCY (WGEM) - Seasonably warm temperatures in the mid to upper-80s under partly sunny skies are expected for your Saturday under light southeasterly winds. However, the threat of scattered strong to severe storms has been increasing for today, and the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded portions of the region to a threat level 2 out of 5 (slight risk) for Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. The greatest risk for scattered strong to severe storms lies across the eastern 2/3 of the Tri-States, though essentially the entire viewing area lies within at least a marginal risk for severe weather, so you will want to remain weather aware throughout the day today. Have a way to access the latest watch and warning information (the WGEM StormTrak weather app is a good tool to have accessible today) and seek shelter if severe weather approaches your location!

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible, and a few of these storms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. The best window for showers and thunderstorms lies between 2 PM Saturday and 2 AM Sunday, while the greatest threat for scattered strong to severe storms is expected between 3 PM - 11 PM Saturday. Areas that see thunderstorms may also see heavy downpours that can produce localized flooding concerns. The most likely scenario is for scattered storms to form near a frontal boundary that is expected to lie mostly stationary from central Iowa into central Illinois. Storms will likely propagate SSE out of east-central Iowa into portions of the Tri-States, and ample instability and wind shear are forecast to be available so that some of the storms reach strong to severe levels. While a widespread, significant severe weather event is not expected, the threat of scattered strong to severe storms exists nonetheless.

Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are all possible with severe storms that develop Saturday afternoon and evening. (WGEM)

Mostly cloudy skies persist overnight with low temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Some patchy fog will be possible into early Sunday morning. Showers and thunderstorms are again possible Sunday afternoon for Mother’s Day, but these look to be more scattered and not an areawide heavy rain threat per se, with daytime high temperatures running just a bit cooler in the mid to upper-70s. More tranquil weather returns for the start of the work week with drier conditions and temperatures in the low-70s expected.

J. Risley

