National Foster Care Month offers opportunities to help kids in need

QUINCY (WGEM) - May is National Foster Care month, a time to appreciate foster parents and raise awareness for children in the system.

Officials with Chaddock Foster and Adoption Services said there are more than 200 kids in the system whom they serve.

While May is a month where families are encouraged to foster a child if they can, it’s also just a time to help the foster families and children in need around you, however you can.

In 2020, Sarah Kramer was finishing nursing school and experiencing “empty nest syndrome” as her two daughters grew into adulthood when she had the realization she wanted to begin fostering children.

A newborn was headed to foster care after being born at the hospital where Kramer was doing her clinical classes and she wondered just how many other kids in the area needed a family.

“It just tore me apart that there was no pomp or circumstance for her like there was no cute going home outfit, cute little message board, no photos, nothing like, they just hand her off at the door like it was a transaction and I thought, this isn’t fair,” Kramer said.

That interaction prompted Kramer, a single mother of two, to begin her own fostering journey, starting with now 7 year-old Elliot.

“He was moved into my home with the intention of adopting and then Lincoln, I got him from the hospital and I didn’t know the route it would go, but his mom surrendered very early on and so he’s been my buddy from the get go,” Kramer said.

Her now adopted sons have adjusted well, Kramer said, playing with toys and collecting rocks in their free time.

Chaddock Family Finding and Resource Specialist, Christopher Powell, said Elliot and Lincoln are just a couple examples of a larger group of kids in the region without families to call their own. There are 261 kids in Adams, Brown, Pike and Hancock counties.

He said this month, adults are encouraged to find it in their hearts to care for a child who isn’t able to live in their own home safely.

“We’re trying to always keep a child close to home or with a relative and in those circumstances when we may not be able to we may have to expand our search across Illinois and so it means that that child could potentially be placed further away, so that’s why the need for foster parents locally is extremely important,” Powell said.

Powell said you don’t necessarily need to foster a child to help during National Foster Care Month.

He encourages you to donate clothing and toys to foster care facilities like Chaddock.

Powell said on May 18, to celebrate foster parents, there will be a picnic at Reservoir Park in Quincy.

There, they’ll have speakers who will talk about their fostering experience.

