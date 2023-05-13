Quincy City Council approves Big River Steampunk Festival for Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Big River Steampunk Festival will return to Quincy

The Quincy City Council gave organizers the go ahead to bring it to Clat Adams Bicentennial Park next week.

The event originally started in Hannibal, and branched out to Quincy last summer.

Officials said the Quincy celebration is about half the size of Hannibal’s.

Local historian, Josephy Dyer, said there will be food, vendors and live music to entertain visitors as they learn the industrial history of the Tri-States.

“It is a glamorization of the industrial era. That’s why we have the goggles there’s a lot of this same clothing, is from that time period,” Dyer said. “So you know it’s an annual thing, comes around every year people like to dress up in silly clothes and go out and have fun.”

The event kicks off next Friday.

You can visit between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free.

