Quincy University celebrates 160th commencement ceremony

QUINCY (WGEM) - Another new generation of Tri-State graduates got their diplomas on Saturday morning.

Students graduated at Quincy University’s 160th Commencement Ceremony.

“I’m feeling good and happy,” said marketing and management graduate Paula Martinez. “And it’s nice that my parents had a chance to come here from Colombia.”

This year it was in good timing. The event, which organizers usually hold in the afternoon, was pushed up to 10 a.m. Just ahead of the downpour in Quincy.

Faculty said there are about 180 new graduates.

“It’s a great day to be a hawk!” said nursing graduate Dani Wojcik.

You watch see the full ceremony here.

