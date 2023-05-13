Storm Chances Continue into Sunday

Saturday featured scattered storms across the region, with storms across Scott, Ralls, Hancock and Lee counties among the most intense. Within these storms, heavy rain fell with estimates and reports showing around 1.00″ of rain in the Southern tier and over 2.5 inches in Southern Hancock County. The storm threat will continue but gradually decrease through the overnight hours and into early Sunday morning.

Heading into Mother’s Day Sunday, there could once again be a round of showers and thunderstorms that move through the region along a cold front. Some of these storms could contain some gusty winds and small hail. There is a level 1 of 5 risk for strong to severe storms across the Southern 2/3rds of the Tri-States for Sunday afternoon. The day is not looking like a washout. However, anyone planning on going out for Mother’s Day should keep an eye on the radar incase storms start to move in. High temps on Sunday will rise into the upper 70′s to near 80.

Following the cold frontal passage, high temps will fall into the low 70′s on Monday with a few morning showers possible. Sunshine returns on Tuesday and sticks around with highs in the upper 70′s.

There is only a level 1 of 5 threat for strong storms on Sunday. (WGEM)

