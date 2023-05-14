Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.(CNN Portugal)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The world’s oldest dog has recently just gotten a little older.

Bobi the Portuguese pooch just turned 31.

His milestone birthday makes him not just the oldest living dog but also the oldest canine on record.

The dog’s family threw him a birthday party Saturday. Bobi’s owner, Leonel Costa, said the secret to Bobi’s longevity is the calm, peaceful environment that southern Portugal offers.

Bobi is a pure-bred Rafeiro do Alentejo, which is a breed of Portuguese dog trained to guard livestock.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayfest
Hundreds attend Quincy’s first Mayfest
The Quincy City Council gave organizers the ‘go ahead’ to bring it to Clat Adams Bicentennial...
Quincy City Council approves Big River Steampunk Festival for Quincy
Strip mall update
Supply chain issues slow construction of Quincy strip mall
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank
Oscar Herrera
Search of WIU dorm room results in child porn arrest

Latest News

Venezuelan migrants rest inside their tents on the bank of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico,...
Border crossings are off from last week’s highs as US pins hopes for order on mobile app
FILE - People hug outside the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket, May 14, 2022, in...
Moment of silence, bell tolling for Buffalo supermarket mass shooting victims 1 year after massacre
Kentucky state Rep. Lamin Swann died Sunday, days after he was hospitalized with a medical...
Kentucky state Rep. Lamin Swann, 45, dies days after suffering medical emergency
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say