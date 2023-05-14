Severe Weather Again Possible For Mother’s Day

QUINCY (WGEM) - Happy Mother’s Day!

Clouds should stick around for most of the day with a few peeks of sunshine possible in some areas. Reduced visibilities due to patchy fog should improve through mid-morning but it otherwise looks to remain on the drier side initially.

The Storm Prediction Center has once again upgraded portions of the viewing area to a slight risk (threat level 2 out of 5) for severe weather Sunday, although other parts of the viewing area also lie within at least a marginal risk (threat level 1 out of 5) for severe weather, with the primary severe weather timeframe being in the afternoon and evening hours Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop Sunday afternoon due to a stalled boundary near the area coupled with a weak upper-level disturbance aloft. Some of these storms have the potential to produce damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado or two, along with some much-needed rainfall, although localized flooding is also a possibility in areas that see heavy downpours in a very short period of time. The most optimal timeframe for severe weather is between 2 PM and 8 PM today.

Everyone should stay weather-aware today and take appropriate precautions if a severe thunderstorm approaches your location, especially given the plethora of outdoor activities and familial events planned for the Mother’s Day holiday.

Otherwise, expect temperatures in the low to mid-70s under those mostly cloudy skies with southeast winds of 5-10 mph. It will be cooler overnight with temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Shower chances linger into Monday, but we will see a few days of slightly cooler temperatures to usher in the work week.

J. Risley

