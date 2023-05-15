Adams County Sheriff warns of car burglaries and thefts

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens released a notice to the public on Monday after a string of car burglaries and thefts.

Grootens reported his office has received multiple calls in reference to vehicle thefts and burglaries in the area. He said each of these calls are being investigated.

Grootens is asking the public to lock their cars and to take their keys out of the vehicle when not in use.

Grootens said in every burglary and theft reported, the vehicle had been left unlocked and the keys were inside.

Anyone with information on these incidents should call Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474. If the information provided leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

