Attention QHS Hall of Famers: You can purchase your HOF display

This is an example of the former QHS Hall of Fame display boards now available for purchase.
By John Potts
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - If you are in the Quincy High School Sports Hall of Fame, Kerry Anders has a deal for you.

Anders, the curator of the Hall of Fame Room located outside Blue Devil Gym in Baldwin School, says Hall of Fame members have an opportunity to buy their original display board for a $20 donation.

Most of the displays are the original 13-inch by 20- inch placards with a photo and description of each HOFers achievements and biography.

“A few years ago we digitized all of the HOF members into an electronic visual display,” Anders said. “So we took out all the biographical display boards and are offering for sale.

“We want to get the word out to everyone, including to families of those who may no longer be with us, that these mementos of their time in the Blue Devils Hall of Fame are available.”

Anders said that any money raised through the sale of the individual displays will go directly to the Hall of Fame to help pay for future upgrades.

“We think people will really like these and would make a great addition to their personal collections, highlighting their achievements at Quincy High School,” Anders said.

Anyone interested in buying their HOF display should call Anders at (217) 224-2342 to make arrangements for payment and pickup.

