Cloudy, with scattered rain showers

By Whitney Williams
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off this Monday with cloudy skies, light scattered rain showers, light winds out of the northeast and very mild temperatures in the 50s. Dew points are in the 50s, so it is not as humid as it has been.

Our weather setup for today has a weak low pressure system just to our southwest, along with a stationary front to our south. This low is giving us cloudy skies with periods of rain through the morning. By this afternoon, the rain will turn more hit to miss. Then into the evening, we will all see a break in the rain. A few wind gusts out of the northwest of 20 - 25 mph will be possible. With the cloudy skies, scattered rain showers and northwesterly winds, daytime highs will be much cooler and will range from the low to mid 60s.

By tonight, another low pressure system will move into southeast Missouri bringing us another round of rain. Overnight, rain showers will start to approach from the south/southwest. Most of the rain should be light. However, a few pockets of heavier rain are not out of the question along with a few rumbles of thunder. Lows will be seasonable, in the 50s.

There will still be some rain showers in the Tri-States tomorrow morning. By the afternoon hours, the rain will have cleared out and the clouds will gradually start to clear. That will lead to sunshine for the rest of the day with highs in the mid 70s.

