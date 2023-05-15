Food pantries seeing increased use

QUINCY (WGEM) - In mid-April, extra SNAP benefits or food assistance ended for many people.

Staff at a local food pantry said it caused more families to reach out for help.

Horizon’s Director of Buildings and Systems Mark Geissler said last year, they were seeing more families reaching out for help due to inflated grocery prices and the economy.

Horizon’s Director of Food Services Eric Thorsen said last month they saw an average of 290 families. That’s up from an average of 230 families in March. He said they have kept up with the increase in demand thus far.

“We did a price comparison towards the beginning of the year. On average we give out around a $180 worth of groceries per visit. That’s kind of what we are looking at. And we haven’t really haven’t had to scale back much. What we can scale back on one area, we are able to give more in another,” Thorsen said.

He said the demand for protein, which includes meats and canned meats, remains high. They do sometimes run low on those items. He said they will offer extra cans of vegetables as a substitute. They also run low on hygiene products.

Their soup kitchen is also seeing more use. Previously their soup kitchen gave out 150 meals per day, and now the past 2 to 3 months has been an average of 180 meals a day.

With the summer months coming along, Geissler said they only expect the number to continue to climb during the summer.

“It changes year by year, but we always do see a rise in numbers as kids are out of school and we see families that were very blessed and benefited for having meals taken care of by the school systems. They had that available to them throughout the school year,” Geissler said.

Geissler said some schools still provide free meals throughout the summer months, which helps ease the demand on them. He said community support and donations go a long way to help meet the rising demand.

If you would like to donate, you can go to their website or call them at (217) 224-5530.

