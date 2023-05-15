Local pork producers react to Supreme Court ruling

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - A major Supreme Court ruling released Friday has local pork producers concerned.

In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled against the National Pork Producers Association and the American Farm Bureau Federation over its lawsuit against California’s Proposition 12.

Prop 12 would forbid the sale of any pork meat in California when grown in what the state considers ‘cruel confinement’.

California law defines cruel confinement as the keeping of pigs in a space where they cannot lay down, stand up, fully extend its limbs or turn around freely.

Advocates for Prop 12 claim that the law would improve animal welfare.

However, opponents of the law say the ruling will not improve animal welfare, and it will create a burden on small pork producers.

“This could cause consolidation in the industry. It’ll probably hurt small producers more than large producers and so we’re just very disappointed in the ruling. It’s not good for the pigs and it’s not good for the people,” said National Pork Producers Council President and local pork producer Scott Hays.

Hays said small pork producers have been struggling recently and this ruling will add to financial problems.

“Our production costs have been high for a couple of years, and market price is down about 20% from where it was a year ago. And so it [the ruling] couldn’t come at a worse time for producers to be asked to spend a lot of money to change their facilities,” Hays said.

He said the only other option would be to reduce herd sizes, which would lead to increased production costs per pig and an increased carbon footprint for each facility with less pigs.

Hays said the ruling could result in higher pork prices, especially in California. He said California imports most of its pork, so the rules being laid out will exclusively impact producers outside of the state itself.

“We don’t think that the state of California should be able to tell manufacturers or producers outside of their borders how to do their jobs,” Hays said.

He said producers will now have to work with California to try and make implementation as smooth as possible.

The Ninth Circuit District Court found that the complaint filed by the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation failed to state a claim as a matter of law. The Supreme Court affirmed that judgement.

