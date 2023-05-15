Local pork producers react to Supreme Court ruling

The ruling keeps in place California based standards for how pigs are confined.
The ruling keeps in place California based standards for how pigs are confined.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - A major Supreme Court ruling released Friday has local pork producers concerned.

In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled against the National Pork Producers Association and the American Farm Bureau Federation over its lawsuit against California’s Proposition 12.

Prop 12 would forbid the sale of any pork meat in California when grown in what the state considers ‘cruel confinement’.

California law defines cruel confinement as the keeping of pigs in a space where they cannot lay down, stand up, fully extend its limbs or turn around freely.

Advocates for Prop 12 claim that the law would improve animal welfare.

However, opponents of the law say the ruling will not improve animal welfare, and it will create a burden on small pork producers.

“This could cause consolidation in the industry. It’ll probably hurt small producers more than large producers and so we’re just very disappointed in the ruling. It’s not good for the pigs and it’s not good for the people,” said National Pork Producers Council President and local pork producer Scott Hays.

Hays said small pork producers have been struggling recently and this ruling will add to financial problems.

“Our production costs have been high for a couple of years, and market price is down about 20% from where it was a year ago. And so it [the ruling] couldn’t come at a worse time for producers to be asked to spend a lot of money to change their facilities,” Hays said.

He said the only other option would be to reduce herd sizes, which would lead to increased production costs per pig and an increased carbon footprint for each facility with less pigs.

Hays said the ruling could result in higher pork prices, especially in California. He said California imports most of its pork, so the rules being laid out will exclusively impact producers outside of the state itself.

“We don’t think that the state of California should be able to tell manufacturers or producers outside of their borders how to do their jobs,” Hays said.

He said producers will now have to work with California to try and make implementation as smooth as possible.

The Ninth Circuit District Court found that the complaint filed by the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation failed to state a claim as a matter of law. The Supreme Court affirmed that judgement.

You can read the Supreme Court’s ruling in its entirety here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Arngrim, or better known as Nellie from Little House on the Prairie, said she's humbled...
From the prairie to the riverboat: original ‘Little House’ actors spend day in Hannibal
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say
Mayfest
Hundreds attend Quincy’s first Mayfest
Sunday's ceremony graduated more than 100 seniors, 13 of which are Illinois State Scholars.
Quincy Notre Dame holds 2023 graduation ceremony
The Quincy City Council gave organizers the ‘go ahead’ to bring it to Clat Adams Bicentennial...
Quincy City Council approves Big River Steampunk Festival for Quincy

Latest News

Hancock County officials met for 4 months as part of an initiative to bring rural broadband...
Hancock County broadband team concludes meetings, targets community education
Forecast rain for Tuesday morning
More dry time than rain
Peace Officer Memorial Day
Quincy observes National Peace Officer Memorial Day
Local farmers say the dry conditions had begun to impact crop growth and spraying.
Missouri farmers thankful for weekend rain