Martha Stewart lands historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9,...
Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Martha Stewart has landed a historic spot on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 81-year-old lifestyle businesswoman is the oldest swimsuit model the magazine has featured.

Stewart revealed her cover shot on Monday’s “Today Show” saying, “I like that picture.”

The shoot was in the Dominican Republic. Stewart appears in a total of 10 looks.

Sports Illustrated called the cover “epic” on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Arngrim, or better known as Nellie from Little House on the Prairie, said she's humbled...
From the prairie to the riverboat: original ‘Little House’ actors spend day in Hannibal
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say
Mayfest
Hundreds attend Quincy’s first Mayfest
Sunday's ceremony graduated more than 100 seniors, 13 of which are Illinois State Scholars.
Quincy Notre Dame holds 2023 graduation ceremony
The Quincy City Council gave organizers the ‘go ahead’ to bring it to Clat Adams Bicentennial...
Quincy City Council approves Big River Steampunk Festival for Quincy

Latest News

Amy Pope from the U.S. is pictured during the elections process of the director general...
UN migration agency elects American as 1st woman director, replacing her European boss
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of...
Debt ceiling: McCarthy says ‘no progress’ ahead of talks Tuesday with Biden
A Florida teen says a shark attack won't keep her out of the ocean.
13-year-old girl survives bull shark attack, family says
Michael Flynn, a retired three-star general who served as Trump's national security adviser,...
Trump tells former adviser Michael Flynn: ‘We’re going to bring you back’
A Florida teen says a shark attack won't keep her out of the ocean.
13-year-old girl survives bull shark attack, family says