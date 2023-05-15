Missouri farmers thankful for weekend rain

Local farmers say the dry conditions had begun to impact crop growth and spraying.
Local farmers say the dry conditions had begun to impact crop growth and spraying.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Parts of Northeast Missouri received some much-needed rain over the weekend, just as drought was beginning to take hold in the region.

The latest drought monitor released on May 11 showed severe drought taking shape across parts of Marion, Monroe, Ralls and Shelby Counties.

Some areas in those same counties also picked up as much as one to two inches of rain over the weekend.

Trent Tiemann, a crop consultant with Nutrien Ag Solutions south of Paris, Missouri, said he noticed some farmers getting frustrated by the lack of moisture in recent weeks.

He said the drought was starting to have an impact on the crops.

“We had crops that were starting to be affected in terms of, they just weren’t growing. And anything that was planted in the clay at a certain period, it was just struggling coming out of the ground because there wasn’t enough moisture and for a while there wasn’t enough heat also,” Tiemann said.

The lack of rain also impacted crop spraying.

“We did a lot of spraying of chemicals on the crops, and it also takes a certain amount of rain to activate the chemistry, so it works. So, we’re going to have some respray situations just because stuff went ahead and germinated, the weeds that we’re dealing with, but the chemistry did not activate,” Tiemann said.

He said as long as there continues to be ‘timely showers,’ there remains the potential for a good yield this year.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, below average rain is expected through the rest of the month of May.

The next drought monitor update will be released at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18.

