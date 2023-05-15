Missouri Governor Parson signs 2023 supplemental budget bill

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill (HB) 15, a second supplemental budget bill for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023, into law. HB 15 appropriates more than $2 billion to ensure state government operations continue uninterrupted through the end of the current fiscal year, ending June 30, 2023.

“This bill provides critical funding to support the education of our kids and the development of Missouri’s workforce, and we are happy to sign it into law today,” Governor Parson said. “We thank the General Assembly for passing this legislation and ensuring state government continues to operate smoothly.”

HB 15 appropriates critical funding for K-12 education, higher education, public safety, mental health, and transportation, among others. Funding highlights can be found below:

  • $217 million for school nutrition programs
  • $75 million for state aid to charter schools
  • $3 million for career and technical education programs in K-12 schools
  • $800,000 for the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant Program
  • $175,000 for the Missouri Blue Scholarship

The more than $2 billion package includes $427 million in general revenue, $1.45 billion in federal funds, and $176 million in other funds.

Governor Parson issued one line item veto in HB 15 for $25,000 to the Missouri Department of Transportation for audit costs. The line item was not recommended as an emergency appropriation by Governor Parson, therefore, does not align with the Constitutional requirements of a supplemental appropriation bill. Funding for the same audit program is included in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Arngrim, or better known as Nellie from Little House on the Prairie, said she's humbled...
From the prairie to the riverboat: original ‘Little House’ actors spend day in Hannibal
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say
Mayfest
Hundreds attend Quincy’s first Mayfest
Sunday's ceremony graduated more than 100 seniors, 13 of which are Illinois State Scholars.
Quincy Notre Dame holds 2023 graduation ceremony
The Quincy City Council gave organizers the ‘go ahead’ to bring it to Clat Adams Bicentennial...
Quincy City Council approves Big River Steampunk Festival for Quincy

Latest News

Vehicle theft
Adams County Sheriff warns of car burglaries and thefts
Food pantries seeing more use
Food pantries see increased use
From the prairie to America’s Hometown Hannibal, five actors from the hit show “Little House on...
Little House on the Riverboat in Hannibal attracts hundreds of tourists
Around 110 seniors walked the stage in the school’s gymnasium, receiving their diplomas. That...
More than 100 seniors graduate from Quincy Notre Dame