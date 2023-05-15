More dry time than rain

Rain in the forecast
By Brian Inman
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Forecast rain for Tuesday morning
Forecast rain for Tuesday morning(Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We’re still under the influence of an area of low pressure that is tracking just to the south of the region. That will bring in the potential for more showers early Tuesday morning. The showers should exit the area by Tuesday around noon and we will have improving conditions.

Normal highs for this time of year are right around 73 degrees
Normal highs for this time of year are right around 73 degrees(Brian inman)

We expect to see this sky gradually clearing to a mostly sunny sky by Tuesday afternoon. Both Wednesday and Thursday look like they’ll be almost a carbon copy with mostly sunny skies and the temperature topping out near 80 degrees on both days. Friday we have the potential for some more showers and thunderstorms at this time. It does not look like it will be anything severe for the region. Right now the weekend looks like it will be on the drier side both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

