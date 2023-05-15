QUINCY (WGEM) - It will be cooler Monday with high temperatures topping out only in the mid-60s. That is after a high temperature on Sunday that topped out in the low 80s.

High temps will be cooler than normal (Brian inman)

Nearly ten degrees above normal. Normal daytime high temperatures this time of year are right around 72 to 73 degrees. With the cooler temperatures, you can also expect another round of rainfall for the region, both in the morning and in the afternoon. The storms will not be severe, but they will be bringing us some decent moisture, especially for the southern tier of the area, which could see another inch of rain. Once we get through Monday, you can expect high temperatures to be ranging, at least near or above normal through the next seven days. More than one shot at rain over the next seven days. Rain potential Monday and Tuesday and again on Friday. At this time the weekend looks dry.

