More than one shot at rain

By Brian Inman
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - It will be cooler Monday with high temperatures topping out only in the mid-60s. That is after a high temperature on Sunday that topped out in the low 80s.

High temps will be cooler than normal
High temps will be cooler than normal(Brian inman)

Nearly ten degrees above normal. Normal daytime high temperatures this time of year are right around 72 to 73 degrees. With the cooler temperatures, you can also expect another round of rainfall for the region, both in the morning and in the afternoon. The storms will not be severe, but they will be bringing us some decent moisture, especially for the southern tier of the area, which could see another inch of rain. Once we get through Monday, you can expect high temperatures to be ranging, at least near or above normal through the next seven days. More than one shot at rain over the next seven days. Rain potential Monday and Tuesday and again on Friday. At this time the weekend looks dry.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say
Mayfest
Hundreds attend Quincy’s first Mayfest
The Quincy City Council gave organizers the ‘go ahead’ to bring it to Clat Adams Bicentennial...
Quincy City Council approves Big River Steampunk Festival for Quincy
Strip mall update
Supply chain issues slow construction of Quincy strip mall
Oscar Herrera
Search of WIU dorm room results in child porn arrest

Latest News

Evening Weather 05-14-23
Evening Weather 05-14-23
Thunderstorms are expected to develop proximal to a boundary sagging south across the region...
Severe Weather Again Possible For Mother’s Day
WGEM Weather Forecast Saturday Night
WGEM Weather Forecast Saturday Night
More storms are possible along with continued warm weather.
Storm Chances Continue into Sunday