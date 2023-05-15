Mother’s Day at Pointe D’Vine Vineyards

Many businesses on hand don't have a building to operate out of.
Many businesses on hand don't have a building to operate out of.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Families from all over the Tri-States gathered in celebration for Mother’s Day at Pointe D’Vine Vineyards on Sunday.

Everything from live music, food, wine samplings and local shopping vendors were on hand, several of which don’t have their own building to operate out of.

One business got their start one year ago at the same event.

”This day is really awesome for me because this is my second time being here, so last year was my grand opening weekend and so this year’s been really awesome because I’m celebrating one year of being in business with Sweet P Petals and I’m just really thankful to be back,” Sweet P Petals owner Paige Owsley said.

There was also a brunch late Sunday morning.

In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed into law that the second Sunday in May is Mother’s Day.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say
Mayfest
Hundreds attend Quincy’s first Mayfest
The Quincy City Council gave organizers the ‘go ahead’ to bring it to Clat Adams Bicentennial...
Quincy City Council approves Big River Steampunk Festival for Quincy
Strip mall update
Supply chain issues slow construction of Quincy strip mall
Oscar Herrera
Search of WIU dorm room results in child porn arrest

Latest News

High temps will be cooler than normal
More than one shot at rain
Sunday's ceremony graduated more than 100 seniors, 13 of which are Illinois State Scholars.
Quincy Notre Dame holds 2023 graduation ceremony
Alison Arngrim, or better known as Nellie from Little House on the Prairie, said she's humbled...
From the prairie to the riverboat: original ‘Little House’ actors spend day in Hannibal
Thunderstorms are expected to develop proximal to a boundary sagging south across the region...
Severe Weather Again Possible For Mother’s Day