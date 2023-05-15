QUINCY (WGEM) - Families from all over the Tri-States gathered in celebration for Mother’s Day at Pointe D’Vine Vineyards on Sunday.

Everything from live music, food, wine samplings and local shopping vendors were on hand, several of which don’t have their own building to operate out of.

One business got their start one year ago at the same event.

”This day is really awesome for me because this is my second time being here, so last year was my grand opening weekend and so this year’s been really awesome because I’m celebrating one year of being in business with Sweet P Petals and I’m just really thankful to be back,” Sweet P Petals owner Paige Owsley said.

There was also a brunch late Sunday morning.

In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed into law that the second Sunday in May is Mother’s Day.

