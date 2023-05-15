One displaced after residential fire in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - A two-story home caught fire at about 2:20 p.m. on Monday leaving one person displaced, according to the Quincy Fire Department.

Firefighters said they responded to 307 S 11th St. for smoke coming out of the back of the home. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke surrounding the home.

According to officials the fire was contained to the rear of the house, but heat and smoke spread damage throughout the entire home.

They said it took all on-duty members around 3 hours to clear the scene.

According to QFD, no one was home at the time of the fire, but one person will be displaced due to the fire.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

