From the prairie to the riverboat: original ‘Little House’ actors spend day in Hannibal

Alison Arngrim, or better known as Nellie from Little House on the Prairie, said she's humbled by the amount of people that lined up on Sunday to meet with her and other original cast members.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - From the prairie to America’s Hometown Hannibal, five actors from the hit show “Little House on the Prairie” spent the afternoon and better part of Sunday evening signing autographs for hundreds of Tri-State residents.

An afternoon meet and greet at Java Jive in the city’s downtown lead up to the Little House on the Prairie Mother’s Day Riverboat Dinner Cruise.

The producer of the event said the cruise of 200 people was sold out and ticket buyers from 21 different states would be there.

Five original actors including Alison Arngrim, who played Nellie Oleson, Patrick Labyorteaux, who played Andy Garvey, Wendi Lou Lee, who played Baby Grace Ingalls, Charlotte Stewart, who played Miss Beadle, and Jennifer Donati, who played Rose Wilder, were all a part of the festivities.

Before 2 p.m. a single line stretched from one end of Java Jive to the other with people waiting to catch a glimpse of the actors.

“It’s a real gratitude thing because just that the people care this many years later and the show’s had such an impact,” Arngrim said. “It’s a very emotional show and we all enjoyed making it and we got something out of it, but to see that so many people all over the country and all over the world got so much out of Little House on the Prairie emotionally, it’s just very gratifying.”

Sunday was the sixth time in 2023 several original cast members held a public event, and still there’s six more scheduled events left with the next being the biggest in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

“We’re having the 50th anniversary of the show next year and you’d think the thing had just been shot this morning,” Arngrim said. “People are still mobbing us and are excited.”

The cruise featured live entertainment, food, an auction and Q&A with the cast members.

