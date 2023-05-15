Quincy Notre Dame holds 2023 graduation ceremony

QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunday was the big day for the Quincy Notre Dame High School Class of 2023.

Around 110 seniors walked the stage in the school’s gymnasium, receiving their diplomas. That number is about 30 students higher than last year’s graduating class.

”I don’t even think it’s settled in really for me yet, this whole graduating, I’m done with my high school career, but it’s very exciting, I get to move on, take a step forward in life,” graduating senior Marko Cucuk said.

This year’s class also featured 13 Illinois State Scholars and more than 30 students that graduated summa cum laude, meaning they had a GPA of at least 3.85.

Senior Hana Knuffman described the day as bittersweet.

“Everybody’s really excited to graduate, but at the same time I think it can get really emotional, not only for parents, but for students as well,” Knuffman said. “I know I was pretty emotional last week because just thinking about how we’ve all been together for at least four years, if not longer, and now we’re all going to be going our separate ways.”

QND’s history dates back to the mid 1800′s when the school was originally chartered by the state as Saint Mary Institute.

The school’s website lists their enrollment for this school year at 401 students.

